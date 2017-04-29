Making Mandatory Overtime Illegal

Ohio's largest nursing association is trying to make mandatory overtime for hospital nurses illegal.

Our sister Station WKBN in Youngstown sat down with Carol Smith, a nurse with 36 years of experience at Cleveland and Youngstown hospitals. She says there was fear of losing their jobs if they asked to go home. That the exhaustion from overtime, lead to medical errors.

"Calculating dosages of very significant medications that keep us alive," said nurse Carol Smith. "It would increase the potential for error, there's just no way around that."

The Ohio Hospitals Association has said its opposed to this saying staffing constantly changes based on the number of patients.