Brooke Veteran of the Year Award

In Brooke County Saturday, the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation named Korean War veteran and public official Tony Paesano as their Veteran of the Year.

He is known for honoring other military veterans with the Follansbee American Legion Post during special ceremonies on Memorial and Veterans Day. Along with, working to create a fountain monument for local veterans at Follansbee Park as the president of their Chamber of Commerce.

After, Paesano received his plaques tonight, he then donated money to the organization that just finished honoring him.