WVU Fraternity Facing Suspension

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia University fraternity is facing suspension for undisclosed violations of the organization's rules.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the university stopped recognizing its chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon after the fraternity's international headquarters started investigated the chapter's alleged infractions.



The organization sent a letter to the local chapter this week alleging that it didn't follow rules of the organization or of the university, and owes unpaid dues or fees.



Alex Baker, a spokesman for the fraternity's headquarters, wouldn't give specifics about the possible wrongdoings.



WVU spokeswoman April Kaull said the only school rule the chapter broke was violating its own organization's rules.



WVU said it will re-evaluate the suspension after the fraternity's investigation is finished.



___



Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.