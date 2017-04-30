Church breaks ground for new Ickes Family Center

East Richland Christian Schools have been growing at a rate of about 10% per year. In order to accommodate the students and their growing ministry, the East Richland Evangelical Friends Church had a dream to build a new community center and school.

On Sunday, that dream moved one step closer to reality as the congregation drove their shovels into the dirt for the building's groundbreaking.

It will be called the Ickes Family Center in honor of Wayne Ickes.

"He pastored here for over 50 years. [He was] really a dedicated, Christ-like man who used sports ministry--softball and everything he could--to reach young people for Christ. That's part of this vision, where we're headed," said Senior Pastor Jerry Wenger.

The new building will have athletic facilities, like a full size basketball court, classrooms, and the space to seat 1,000 people for ministry purposes.

Church officials say the building is not just for members of their congregation. It is for the whole community.

"That is what's the exciting part of this and what has got everybody so fired up. It's not so much just building a building. Buildings are built all over the place. It's the idea of the outreach opportunities, that we can reach out to folks in Belmont County in so many different ways through the facility here," said Phil Hundley, chairman of the Building Committee.

Church officials say Murray Energy and CEO Bob Murray is to thank for cultivating their dream.

"We provided about half-a-million dollars worth of engineering, architectural work, bidding, and so forth to get it to where it is. Then we'll provide about $750,000 of the first money to build it, to get it off the ground. It became a reality very quickly," said Murray.

Construction is expected to start within a week and finish by 2018.