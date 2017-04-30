Michigan students visit Wheeling to study historic architecture

Students from East Michigan University traveled all the way to the Friendly City this weekend to study the unique architecture, particularly in North Wheeling.

The students are studying Historic Preservation, and their professor Dan Bonenberger, an Ohio Valley native, thought Wheeling would be the perfect place to see examples of 19th century architecture.

He says many people recognize the Victorian architecture, but there is much more to study.

"We're here to document a lot of those working class dwellings: the duplexes and the smaller houses, little two room houses and two over two houses. They can tell us a lot about the way people lived back in the 19th century," said Bonenberger.

The 14 students are working with Wheeling Heritage and the Ohio County public library to complete their research.

They return to Michigan Monday.