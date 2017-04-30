"Jerry's Walk" Raises Money and Awareness for Suicide Prevention

Community members gathered at the St. Clairsville-Richland Township Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon for "Jerry's Walk," an event dedicated to suicide awareness and prevention.

All proceeds from the walk will be used for suicide education in Belmont County.

The organization "Jerry's Walk" was created by the family of Jerry Williams, who was lost to suicide in 2011.

The walk was the organization's first event and is not only a fundraiser, but also an opportunity to show support.

For more information on the organization or to make a donation, you can visit JerrysWalk.org.