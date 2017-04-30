One Person Injured in Neffs Accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an accident that happened Sunday night in Neffs.
According to dispatch, the accident is happened at the bottom of Dixon Hill Road, and one person was injured.
As of 10:45 Sunday night, no additional information was being released, as dispatchers said troopers were still on scene and waiting for an accident reconstruction crew.
Stay with 7News for more information.
WTRF
