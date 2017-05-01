Official: 2 men apparently lying on train tracks struck

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say two men apparently lying on train tracks were struck by a train and critically injured on Pittsburgh's North Side.



Public safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said emergency crews were called to the scene on an elevated platform near the former H.J. Heinz plant just before 11 a.m. Sunday.



She said the two adult males "apparently were laying across the tracks" and it doesn't appear "as if they were awake at the time." She said the Norfolk Southern train tried to stop but was unable to do so.



City motorcycle paramedics were first on the scene and rendered aid to the men until they could be transported to Allegheny General Hospital, North Side. They were reported in critical condition. Their names and other details weren't immediately released.

