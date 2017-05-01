WV Attorney General Warns of Credit Card Skimmers

The West Virginia Attorney General's office has sent thousands of letters to gas stations across the Mountain State about credit card skimmers.

Over the last few months, the Attorney General's office has heard about thieves installing devices at gas stations that can read any type credit card.

The Attorney General says they are working with gas stations to help protect people from thieves.

"The chip is generally more reliable and it's harder to rip people off that way. That's why people have gone to the chip, but we're seeing the skimming that occurring a lot of times it happens if you use a debit card because then it's cash money and the money is gone," said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey says he is hopeful that this collaborative effort will help protect customers from fraud.