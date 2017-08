Chipotle is giving all educators buy-one/get-one-free burritos, bowls, salads, and tacos on Tuesday.

Teachers will be able to go to any US Chipotle from 3 p.m. to close with their school ID and order.

The offer is open to teachers from preschool through college.

The offer is only available in-stores, and only includes one free entree item per teacher customer.