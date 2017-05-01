WATCH: Tanker explosion captured on highway camera

Dayton, Ohio (CNN) -- One driver was killed in Ohio after a fiery explosion.

Highway cameras caught the moment when the tanker truck went up in flames near Dayton on Sunday.

Witnesses said a wrong-way driver crashed into the truck before the explosion.

The wrong-way driver was identified as a 30-year-old man. He was killed in the incident.

Video of fiery accident on SB I-75 & N Main St. in Dayton. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/FFvDgEfr75 — Katie Ussin (@KatieUssin) April 30, 2017

"As you can see, we have quite a bit of a large scene, large explosion is going on right now, fire had to let that burn out before they ran to put foam on that. We do have a hazmat response as a result of that," Lt. Mark Ponichtera said. "We have multiple thoroughfares that are shut down here, all lanes on 75 are shut down at this moment."

The crash remains under investigation.