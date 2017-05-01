Continuous Severe Weather Updates - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Continuous Severe Weather Updates

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.:

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following counties: Jefferson, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, and Belmont.

The storm is in effect until approximately 2:15 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for our entire viewing area.

Storms are moving in from the west at 50 mph.

