Continuous Severe Weather Updates

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following counties: Jefferson, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, and Belmont.
The storm is in effect until approximately 2:15 p.m.
--------
A Tornado Watch has been issued for our entire viewing area.
Storms are moving in from the west at 50 mph.
