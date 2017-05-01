Amazing Raise Already Bringing in Thousands of Dollars in Donations

Through 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, you acn support 111 local non-profits across the Ohio Valley as the 4th annual Amazing Raise kicks off.

This event is a 24-hour online giving challenge presented by the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley.

Last year, local non-profits raised over $350,000 dollars, but this year, their goal is to raise $500,000.

Local officials say they couldn't be more excited to kick off this year's challenge.

And they believe this event is a great chance for community members to support each other.

There are plenty of organizations to choose from, and the minimum donation is $10, there is no maximum donation.

Some non-profits, like Faith in Action Caregivers have participated for years. They provide transportation services for elderly or disabled people, whether it is to medical appointments or to run errands.

The organization is in its 22nd year in the Ohio Valley, and it is completely volunteer based. For a small non-profit, executive director Yvonne Verno said anything helps.

"The Amazing Raise makes a statement because it's one day that the entire community can come out and make a difference," Verno said.

Other organizations, like the City of Wheeling Parks and Recreation Fund, are brand new to the Amazing Raise.

"For me, the safety of our children is vastly important, and how to move our city and our neighborhoods into the 21st century with recreation, health and wellness," said Jesse Mestrovic, the Director of Parks and Recreation.

He said the city is interested in fixing up the parks and playgrounds, making them more accessible for people who use them, especially children.

Whatever your philanthropic passion is, there is likely a charity to match it. There are also different awards that will be given out throughout the 24 hours, including "most money raised," "starting line award," "lunchtime award," and "final leg award."

To view the list of charities by category and to donate, go to The Amazing Raise Ohio Valley's website.