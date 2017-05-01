Permanent Solution Secured for Miners' Healthcare

After a long fought battle, Congress has finally secured a permanent solution for miners' healthcare benefits.

Late Sunday night they came to an agreement that ensures the federal government and coal operators must honor retired miners and their families with healthcare for the rest of their lives.

They still have to vote on it later this week, but according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin everyone is on board they're just waiting for the paperwork to be finished.

"Every time they'd negotiate a contract, there was money that they didn't take home for their families that basically went to pay for their benefit," Manchin told 7News. "Now they're going to be taking away something they paid for, and I think it was a matter of fairness."

The retired miners and their widows were at risk of losing their healthcare all together if a deal was not reached by the end of this week.

Manchin says the fight still isn't done though, they have to address a long-term fix for the miners' pension funds which are set to be terminated in the coming years.