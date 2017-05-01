Health Department: Healthy House Helps Prevent Asthma Attacks

May is National Asthma Awareness Month and part of controlling asthma in a child or adult is controlling their environment.

At the Belmont County Health Department, they urge everyone to keep their home clean, dry, free of clutter, pests and strong chemicals.

They say you should urge any smokers in your household to step outside.

Not only that, but to wear a jacket or coveralls--something they can stash elsewhere when they come in the house.

And they say we should all take off our shoes just inside the door.

That way we're not tracking pollen and allergens all through the house.

And wipe out mold, wherever it may be.

"Make sure that your basement is dry, your house is dry," said Linda Mehl, RN, director of nursing at the Belmont County Health Department. "Repair anything that leaks like the gutters or roof because mold grows, and that's an allergen or asthma trigger for many people. Pet dander also. Make sure you damp mop and damp dust, to keep the pet dander down."

She says household dust is another trigger.

She advises cleaning your heating and air conditioning vents and furnace filters frequently, and laundering your bedding weekly because dust mites are a trigger too.