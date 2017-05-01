Modification to Minimum Building Height Being Considered

The Wheeling Planning Commission is recommending that City Council modify the minimum height requirements for buildings.

Right now there are no height specifications.

Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday said a 3-story minimum height requirement will help to create a vibrant, traditional downtown feeling.

Councilwoman Scatterday said, "When you have a place that has a look and a feel and an atmosphere that is cohesive and welcoming then that actually increases foot traffic and folks wanting to be in that place, and so that is what actually helps. When you have foot traffic and more people walking on your sidewalks, experiencing your downtown and staying, then that is what drives business."

She also said now is the time to engage because everyone has an opportunity to transform Wheeling.