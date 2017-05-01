Wind Rips Roof off Building at Tappan Marina

After severe weather pushes through the Ohio Valley, the roof of Tappan Marina is left sitting in its parking lot.

Witnesses said Monday the wind kept changing directions and suddenly ripped off the roof. Officials confirm that this happened around 1 p.m.

Nearly 20 people were inside at the time of the event, but no one was hurt. No cars or boats were damaged either.

Employees said they're overwhelmed about the situation, but they know they'll make it through.

Co-owner Sandy Henry said, "We have wonderful family and friends and a community that supports us 310%. They've already in there cleaning and helping, doing whatever they can. So we'll get through this. We will."

Several things have happened to the marina before including a fire and getting hit by a tornado, but owners say that this will not slow them down in preparing for the summer season.

The owners also said that the insurance assessor is coming Tuesday to survey the damage.