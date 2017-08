A truck and a car collided right in the middle of State Route 7 North by Shadyside during Monday's severe storms.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol official said the car lost control due to the rain, spun around, then was struck on the passenger side by the truck.

The car's driver was transported to OVMC with minor injuries, and was cited for failure to maintain control and driving with a suspended licence.

The accident was cleared in under an hour.