Local Business Reopens after Fire

Hughes Design and Gift Gallery hosted a grand reopening ribbon cutting Monday morning after extensive smoke damage from a January 16th fire at The Cornerstone Group, which is located next door.
The shop has a fresh coat of paint and wallpaper, as well as new products.
Owner Mary Beth Hughes is offering customers many chances to win prizes throughout the week in honor of the grand reopening.
WTRF
