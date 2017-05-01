New GIS System will Help Belmont County EMA

Belmont County services now has a new system that will help with determining assessments.

A training session was held Monday night at the EMA's office for the new Geographical Information System, or GIS.

The new improvements on the system are now the internet site is much faster and is now mobile and tablet friendly. This will be helpful especially for when damage assessments are done.

Dave Ivan is the Director of the Belmont County EMA. He said, "We'll say we have flooding in a particular area, based off the mapping we'll know exactly who owns the property."

The new system is going into effect immediately and this new GIS system is spreading to other government offices across the nation.