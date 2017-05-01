Belmont County Rape Case Sent to Next Grand Jury

UPDATE 4:09 p.m.:

A rape case in Belmont County has been sent right to the next grand jury.

Christianson Sean Hill was due to have a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old is suspected of raping a pre-teen girl over the course of a few years.

The incident was brought to the attention of the school officials by the victim.

She said she'd been raped that day, and for the past two years.

Within days, through DNA evidence, police arrested Hill on one count of rape of a child by force.

If convicted, he could get 25 years to life.

-------------

UPDATE 10:04 a.m.:

A Belmont County man accused of victimizing a preteen girl for years is expected to be in court for his preliminary hearing Thursday.

The young girl told school officials on April 11th that she had been raped that morning in her household.

She said it had been going on for two years.

Prosecutor Dan Fry said they received a search warrant on April 12th, and then got results from a DNA test, which came back positive just days later for fluid found in the girl's underwear.

Christianson Sean Hill was arrested shortly after the test, and currently is facing one count of rape of a child by force.

If convicted, he could get 25 years to life.

His hearing is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

------------------

ORIGINAL:

Law enforcement personnel are often frustrated at the time it takes for DNA results to come back from the lab, but in one recent Belmont County rape case, they managed to make that time frame days rather than months.

They say that's because the child had apparently been victimized for years, and the danger was that it could happen again.

The preteen girl disclosed at school on April 11 that she'd been raped that morning, by a man in her household.

According to Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry, "She had indicated that it had happened that day by force, prior to her going to school. And she also indicated that it had been going on for a period of about two years. So yes, we expedited it as quickly as we could, and BCI accommodated us."

So the DNA testing that often takes months took only days and soon a suspect Christianson Sean Hill, 31, was arrested.

Fry said, "So we obtained a search warrant and executed that search warrant on April 12th, the next day, and got a DNA sample from him which was tested, expedited by BCI and it came back positive for fluid found in her underwear."

Sgt. Doug Cruse with the Belmont County Major Crimes Task Force said, "Got the evidence to BCI and that's where the prosecutor's office played a key role in making sure a letter of expedition was sent to them requesting that they move us to the front of the line."

Now Hill is behind bars, facing one count of the rape of a child by force. If convicted, he could get 25 years to life.

Because Fry put in a request to BCI to speed up the process, the girl is now safe.

"When it comes to the victimization of a child, the sheriff, the chief of police of Bellaire, it's not about the Bellaire Police Department, the sheriff's office, the prosecutor's office, it's about us all making sure this child is safe and that's our main goal," said Sgt. Cruse.

The next step in Hill's case is a preliminary hearing, scheduled for later this week.