New Support Group for Lewy Body Dementia Patients and Caregivers Coming to Tri-State Area

If you have a loved one who is suffering from Lewy Body Dementia or related dementia diseases, there is a new support group that is here to help.

Lori McGlumphy started the group after a family member had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia about nine months ago. It is actually the closest support group to the Ohio Valley, from Lancaster, Pa. to Cleveland, OH.

The name of the disease may sound familiar, as it is what Robin Williams was ultimately diagnosed with. However, the disease actually affects an estimated 1.4 million individuals and their families in the United States.

It differs from dementia, in that the patient sometimes has hallucinations that can range from mild to severe. McGlumphy said many people could likely have LBD but be misdiagnosed with psychosis, dementia or Alzheimers.

She said first responders also need to be more informed. Often times patients with hallucinations are taken to the emergency room if they are found wandering or in another situation. If a LBD patient is given a drug called Haldol (usually the first thing given for hallucinations), it can increase the risk of death, among other things.

McGlumphy said the group will cover things like Medicaid and Medicare and what's available, advice from attorneys on estates, and what kind of resources families can turn to.

"More importantly than anything, just somebody to hear the story. Because it's like, 'This person is you know, is talking to me and all of a sudden they're in a different place with different people,' she said. "And what happens with that, and did that happen to your loved one, and what happened next? And just that anticipation and somebody to sympathize with you and know what you are going through."

Like Alzheimer's and dementia, Lewy Body Dementia progressively gets worse, although there are medications to keep the symptoms from moving too fast. As with many similar diseases, early diagnosis and treatment can improve the patients' quality of life.

Toward the end stages, patients will spend more time in a confused state with more frequent hallucinations.

The group will meet the first Thursday of each month at Christ United Methodist Church at 1232 National Road in Wheeling.

It's from 6 to 7 p.m. and family members and caregivers are all invited to attend.