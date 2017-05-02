Crews Respond to Fire at Courthouse in Bellaire

UPDATE 12:42 P.M.

Investigators from the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office are on scene at the Northern and Eastern Court building in Bellaire, trying to determine the cause of the fire.

A man loading a truck at the building next door called 911 at 4:16 A.M., saying fire was coming from the roof of the court building.

The Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department arrived to find fire upstairs in the attic.

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Bennett said, "Upon arrival we found confirmation of a fire on the peak of the structure and on the back side of the structure on the roof. The fire was pretty much contained to the attic and the roof. No damage with the fire down here on the floor, just a little bit of water damage in the actual courtroom, in the waiting room, but uh fire was contained to attic."

Fire damage restoration crews are on the scene, doing clean-up and repairs.

Court will not be held there this week. Northern Division cases on Wednesday and Eastern Division cases on Thursday will all be held in the Belmont County Jail Courtroom.

Nothing was stored in the attic.

Firefighters described the damaged area as "just empty space."

UPDATE 5:30 A.M.

According to crews on scene the fire at the courthouse has been contained. The call came in around 4:16 a.m Tuesday.

Damage is only reported in the roof and attic areas. There is some water damage on the inside of the building.

No cause has been determined. The Ohio fire marshal will be on scene later in the morning investigating.

Bellaire and Martins Ferry fire crews responded.

7News is following breaking news out of Belmont County.

According to dispatchers at the 911 Center, crews are responding to a fire at the courthouse in Bellaire.

This is the Northern/Eastern Divisional Court in Imperial Plaza behind the Kroger grocery store.

Details are limited but we do have a crew on the way to the scene now.

