Wheeling Attorney Recognized As Good Samaritan

The Youth Services System's Board of Directors just named their 2017 Good Samaritan of the Year. This year's winner Jay T. McCamic is being recognized for his work supporting kids in the community.

An attorney by day, McCamic is well-known for his defense work in federal courts in the region and is president of McCamic, Sacco & McCoid PLLC.

He has been involved with Youth Services for years, helping kids get internships and scholarships and as a counselor for his clients.

Even while receiving this award, Jay said he's ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

"Well there's always opportunity to help and as budgets get tight, government budgets get tight, people's personal budgets get tight, there's always room to step up and help those that are needy and need the help, so that's never going to go away as far as I know and that's a good thing so this organization is a leader in that and I'm proud to be apart of it," said McCamic.

Jay said he feels humbled to receive the award this year. The community is invited to celebrate the accomplishments of Jay at the Good Samaritan Dinner on Friday August 18th at Wheeling Park.