Pittsburgh Steelers Headed to Wheeling for Annual Basketball Game

The likes of Antonio Brown, James Harrison, and Charlie Batch will be in the Ohio Valley for the 8th annual Relay for Life basketball game.

Friday night will be a whole night of fun for the entire family.

There will be 3 games: first the Wheeling Park seniors will play the faculty, then the 8th grade girls and boys, and finally at 8 the big action when the Steelers take the hardwood.

Autograph tables will be set up so your family can meet their favorite player, but it's a surprise who will be coming to Wheeling.

Game Coordinator Bill Seabright said, "Antonio Brown didn't want to leave when he was there you know. Like I said it's just a fun time, and it's for a good cause you know. Cancer is a horrible disease the more money we can raise the more research we can do, maybe one of these days we can cure cancer."

There will also be a 50-50 raffle including Steelers gear, concessions stands and a bake sale.

The game will be at Wheeling Park High School and tickets are only 7 dollars.