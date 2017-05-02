Paramedic Charged with Stealing Fentanyl

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) - A former paramedic in Maryland is charged with stealing fentanyl that was meant to treat patients' pain.



Allegany County authorities said in a statement that 27-year-old Christopher Sullivan of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, surrendered Tuesday.



Officials say supervisors were suspicious of the unusually large amount of fentanyl that the paramedic assigned to Cresaptown reported dispensing. Officials say records and witness interviews helped investigators determine that Sullivan couldn't account for a large percentage of that fentanyl. It's not clear what Sullivan was doing with the stolen fentanyl.



Sullivan is charged with multiple counts of theft, theft scheme, obtaining a prescription by fraudulent means and drug possession. He's free pending trial. Officials say Sullivan has been fired from Allegany County EMS.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.