First Ordinance for Building Height Minimum Held

The first ordinance reading for the modification to the minimum height requirements for buildings was held Tuesday in Wheeling.

Currently there is no restriction to how many stories buildings can be in Downtown Wheeling. If the new ordinance is passed, any new building must be three stories high.

Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday said a 3-story minimum height requirement will help to create a vibrant, traditional downtown feeling.

She also said now is the time to engage because everyone has an opportunity to transform Wheeling.

The ordinance must go through two more readings before it can be voted on by Wheeling City Council.