YSS Names 2017 Good Samaritan of the Year

The Youth Services System's Board of Director's just named their 2017 Good Samaritan of the year.

This year's winner has been recognized for his work supporting kids in the community.

As Jay T. McCamic was being recognized, he was described as the kind of person who always says yes to his neighbors in need.

A Wheeling native and attorney by day, Jay has been involved with Youth Services for years.

He said he is passionate about the organization because they really help people, and don't close their doors on anyone.

He has helped kids get internships and scholarships and has been a counselor for his clients.

Even while receiving this award, Jay said he's ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

"Well there's always opportunity to help and as budgets get tight government budgets get tight, people's personal budgets get tight there's always room to step up and help those that are needy and need the help, so that's never going to go away as far as I know and that's a good thing so this organization is a leader in that and I'm proud to be apart of it.," said McCamic.

Jay said he feels humbled to receive the award this year.

The community is invited to celebrate the accomplishments of Jay at the Good Samaritan Dinner on Friday August 18th at Wheeling Park.