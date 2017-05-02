Officials Find Missing 3-year-old Autistic Girl Safe

UPDATE 6:08 p.m.:

The 3-year-old girl was found safe around 4 p.m. by a neighbor assisting in the search after she wandered from her home on Briar Terrace Road for about an hour.

The girl's neighbor, Bill Wilson, said she was sitting in the woods a good way from her home on a rock, crying, before he walked up and let her know it was going to be okay.

Wilson then caught his breath and called the sheriff's office to let them know she was found. They then got her back home safe with her family.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas said the little girl was unharmed throughout the incident, and that it was just a matter of her mother turning away for one second and the girl walking off.

Due to the severity of the situation, with the girl being so young, as well as non-verbal autistic, the Belmont County officials activated the tanker task force, and worked with other agencies in Ohio during the search.

UPDATE 5:00 p.m.:

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas said the girl was found by a neighbor sitting on a rock in the woods, crying.

EMS officials checked her out, and she is doing well.

The search took place in the Briar Terrace Road area, about a quarter mile from Piedmont Lake.

The St. Clairsville Police Department brought out their search dogs, while Barnesville Fire, Belmont County Sheriff's Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol participated in the search.

Sheriff Lucas said they reacted as quickly as possible because of the girl's age, and the fact that she is non-verbal autistic.

UPDATE 4:18 p.m.:

Belmont County 911 have confirmed that they have found the missing 3-year-old girl.

According to Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas, the girl was found safe and unharmed.

Officials were called to the Piedmont Lake area to search for a missing non-verbal autistic child.

Officials in Belmont County are currently searching for a missing child near Piedmont Lake.

Sources say that the group is searching for a 3-year-old female child on Briar Terrace Road, about a quarter-mile away from the water.

The child is non-verbal autistic.

Stay with 7News for continuous updates.