Local Night-Time Shoppers Concerned After Uncomfortable Experience

There are more concerns about night-time shopping after one woman shared her latest experience on social media.

There's been talk on Facebook lately about a woman who had an uncomfortable experience while shopping at the Highlands' Walmart.

She claims that around 11 p.m. last week, there was a suspicious man who was following her around while she was shopping and was uncomfortable walking out to her car by herself.

So she called her husband who was at a restaurant at the Highlands with his friends.

Suspicious activity typically increases at night time in shopping areas like the Highlands.

Women seemed to be the ones who have the most concern about it.

If you feel you are in a similar situation, Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says to call 911.

"So if it's night-time and they don't feel comfortable, don't go out in the parking lot by themselves especially if they think someone is following them around in the store. Call 911. We'll respond to it, and have someone there very quickly. If there is something going on, we'll deal with it right away," Howard said.

Police presence up at Highlands has already been ramped-up due to incidents like the increase of night time suspicious activities.

For extra precaution, the police say it's also a good idea to carry around any self-defense like mace.