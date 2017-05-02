Warmer Winter Brings Rise of Lyme Disease

Officials say Lyme disease could be on the rise come summer time due to the warmer than average winter.

Officials say this can happen because ticks who carry the disease did not die off during the winter due to cold temperatures.

If you happen to contract Lyme disease, it is treatable.

There are ways to keep yourself protected from the disease.

"Lyme disease in preventable by way of personal action. Being careful of where you are going and doing checks when you get back. Do tick checks to make sure there is nothing there," said Howard Gamble with the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department.

If you are bitten by a tick and think you may have contracted Lyme disease, you should go see your doctor.