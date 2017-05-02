Voting Underway for Ohio Primary

It's election day in the Buckeye State!

Polls are open for the Ohio primary, and there are some local issues we're keeping an eye on tonight.

The polls have been open since early Tuesday morning in Jefferson County and the main topic of discussion on this year's ballot is the Buckeye local schools emergency operating Levy.

Many officials say the operating levy is crucial for the future operation of Buckeye Local schools in regards to staff, transportation and more.

The municipal elections were uncontested, so they will be postponed for the November election.

If you made it out to the polls, you may have noticed Jefferson County's new electronic poll books.

The new tablets are meant to make voting and checking in quicker and simpler.

Stay with 7News for updates and results.