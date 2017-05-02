Fake Bed Bath & Beyond Coupon Goes Viral on Facebook - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Fake Bed Bath & Beyond Coupon Goes Viral on Facebook



UNION, NJ (WCMH) — The fake coupon just serves as another reminder that if something seems to be too good to be true, it probably is.

“We are sorry for any confusion and disappointment this fake coupon has caused,” Bed Bath & Beyond wrote on its Facebook page after the coupon began circulating.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it is working with Facebook to have the coupon removed.

similar coupon to Lowe’s was also recently circulating on Facebook for $50 off, but Lowe’s confirmed that coupon was also a fake.

Lowe’s says it is likely a phishing scam.

