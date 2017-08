2017 Ohio Special / Primary Election

2017 OHIO PRIMARY / SPECIAL ELECTION

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

JEFFERSON COUNTY

DILLONVALE VILLAGE - RENEWAL - CURRENT EXPENSES

1.5 MILLS FOR 5 YEARS

FOR 68 X

AGAINST 34

IRONDALE VILLAGE - RENEWAL - CURRENT EXPENSES

4 MILLS FOR 5 YEARS

FOR 25 X

AGAINST 1

YORKVILLE VILLAGE - ADDITIONAL - PAYMENT OF DEBT ON OW DA LOAN #4765

1 MILL FOR 12 YEAR LIFE OF THE INDEBTEDNESS

FOR 126 X

AGAINST 34

BUCKEYE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT - ADDITIONAL - EMERGENCY

4.8 MILLS FOR 10 YEARS

FOR 1177

AGAINST 1315 X

TEMS JOINT AMBULANCE DISTRICT

RENEWAL OF 1.5 MILLS AND INCREASE OF 0.5 MILL

FOR 328 X

AGAINST 56

BELMONT COUNTY

BELLAIRE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT - EMERGENCY

2.5 MILLS FOR 7 YEARS

FOR 762 X

AGAINST 577

POWHATAN POINT FIRE LEVY - REPLACEMENT

5 MILLS FOR 10 YEAR

FOR 113 X

AGAINST 108

YORK TOWNSHIP FIRE LEVY - REPLACEMENT & INCREASE

3 MILLS FOR A CONTINUING PERIOD OF TIME

FOR 62 X

AGAINST 56

X - WINNER