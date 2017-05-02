Bellaire School District Levy Passed, First Time Since 1976

Bellaire School District has officially voted to pass the proposed levy.

The vote came to 762 for the levy, and 577 against. The district hadn't passed a school levy in more than 40 years.

Bellaire Superintendent Darren Jenkins said he "Cannot thank the voters enough...our students are worth it."

"We've had a lot of people working behind the scenes, a lot of good people in Bellaire that have been working really hard for this for a very long time, and our kids are worth it. We have great kids, great teachers, and we are really excited for about the future can bring for Bellaire Schools," said Jenkins.

Jenkins also said that they plan on starting immediately with plans to restore programs like music and physical education, and wants to thank the voters for their support.

This was the 10th attempt for the Bellaire School District to pass the levy since 1976.