Police Search for Suspect in Alleged Gas Station Robbery

Bridgeport Police are currently searching for a man that robbed a gas station clerk at knife point Tuesday night.
Police said a man walked into the Exxon Gas Station on North Lincoln Avenue in Aetnaville and allegedly robbed the clerk at knife point.
This happened at approximately 9:20 p.m.
Police said he got away with a handful of money, but they aren't sure how much right now.
The suspect is reported to be a white male wearing a teal shirt, with tattoos on his forearms.
If you have any information, please call Bridgeport Police, or call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line.
That number is 1-800-223-0312. Your call will remain confidential.