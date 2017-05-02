Police Search for Suspect in Alleged Gas Station Robbery - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Bridgeport Police are currently searching for a man that robbed a gas station clerk at knife point Tuesday night.

Police said a man walked into the Exxon Gas Station on North Lincoln Avenue in Aetnaville and allegedly robbed the clerk at knife point.

This happened at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Police said he got away with a handful of money, but they aren't sure how much right now.

The suspect is reported to be a white male wearing a teal shirt, with tattoos on his forearms.

If you have any information, please call Bridgeport Police, or call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line.

That number is 1-800-223-0312. Your call will remain confidential. 

