Buckeye Local Emergency Levy Does Not Pass

Another big levy on the ballot was in Jefferson County. Voters were asked to vote for a Buckeye Local Schools Emergency Levy.

The Emergency Levy did not pass, with a vote of 1177 for the levy and 1315 against.

Since January, officials had been hoping to pass the $4.8 million levy to repair aging school buildings, buy new textbooks, and to recover from losses in funding due to a decline in student enrollment over the past few years.

Because the levy did not pass, officials said they might be forced to cut costs in other ways, which could mean the elimination of staff positions, a reduction in bus routes and more.

"I just want to thank the community for coming out and supporting us and I respect their right to vote yes or no. Buckeye Local will move forward from here. We'll regroup and we'll do the best we can and provide the quality education we always have for the students of Buckeye Local," said Superintendent Scott Celestine.

Superintendent Scott Celestine said this levy was exactly what Buckeye Local needs, but no matter what the final result was, Celestine said Team Buckeye will move forward.

*The voting numbers have been corrected after miscommunication.*