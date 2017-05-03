Over $400,000 Raised During Amazing Raise

The final results are in for the biggest fundraising event in the Ohio Valley.

Over 100 organizations took part in the 4th annual Amazing Raise on Tuesday.

The Amazing Raise fell just short of their goal of raising $500,000, with a $415,630 total.

Leading with the most money raised was Webark Estates, Inc., who raised over $54,000.

In second was the Smith-Goshen Rice Enrichment Fund with $41,825.

Officials on the website, giveov.org, thanked the Ohio Valley and all who supported the nonprofit organizations in the community.

And they're already asking you to save the date for next year's Amazing Raise which will take place on May 1st.