Man Charged With Shooting Dogs Pleads Guilty

A Belmont County man who shot and kill two of his neighbor's dogs has pleaded guilty to two counts of his indictment.

Michael Chedester was scheduled to be in court on Thursday May 4, but entered the plea on Wednesday instead.

RIGHT NOW: Chedester's jury trial was scheduled to start tomorrow. He answers "Yes" to understanding he is admitting guilt now @WTRF7News — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) May 3, 2017

Chedester was indicted in January on two counts of deliberately harming companion animals after he shot and killed a Weimaraner and a Doberman Pinshcer in a wooded area outside of St. Clairsville.

Following the incident, Chedester was fired from his job at AEP.

He now faces two counts of physical harm to companion animals to the 5th degree. Both counts carry a maximum of 12 months in the penitentiary and a $2,500 fine in both charges.

Judge John Vavra said the charges do not necessarily carry a mandatory prison sentence. He is eligible for what is called a "community control sentence".

Judge Vavra went on to ask Chedester if he felt threatened to enter the plea deal. Chedester said he was not threatened to enter the deal, but has been threatened on social media.

There will be a pre-sentencing investigation. His sentencing is set for May 22 at 11 a.m where Chedester's attorney said three to five witnesses will be called to the stand.