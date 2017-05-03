Sheetz aims to hire 3,400 more workers

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania-based Sheetz convenience store chain wants to hire 3,400 full- and part-time workers at its 550 shops.



Open interviews for the jobs begin Wednesday.



The Altoona-based chain also has stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.



The company says applicants should visit www.jobs.sheetz.com to see a list of job openings and to apply.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)