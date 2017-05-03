Sheetz aims to hire 3,400 more workers

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania-based Sheetz convenience store chain wants to hire 3,400 full- and part-time workers at its 550 shops.
Open interviews for the jobs begin Wednesday.
The Altoona-based chain also has stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.
The company says applicants should visit www.jobs.sheetz.com to see a list of job openings and to apply.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.