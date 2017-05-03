Suspected Case of Zika Virus Found in Ohio

A suspected case of the Zika Virus has been found in western Ohio.

In Springfield, health officials are urging a neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes which can spread the virus.

The Clark County Combined Health District is waiting for test results for a man who ha symptoms of the virus after visiting a Zika hot spot that officials aren't naming.

It's the third suspected Zika case in Ohio this year.

Ohio had 95 last year including one in Belmont County.

Results could take weeks to get in.