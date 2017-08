A Pennsylvania woman was arrested in Weirton for child neglect.

Monica Anne Dilemme, 25, was charged for allegedly creating a substantial risk of injury to her children.

Officials said that Tuesday evening, Weirton PD noticed a vehicle parked in a shopping center, still running.

An officer looked inside and found three children, all two years of age and younger, alone in the car.

Child Protective Services was notified, and all of the children are currently in the care of relatives.