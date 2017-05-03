Phishing scam involving Google Docs is sweeping the internet

(WTAE) A phishing scam is sweeping the internet, prompting many users to caution each other when opening emails.

The virus in question pops up as an email with the subject line “documents.” It usually appears as though it comes from a Google.com domain and is extending a link to a Google document form but according to Gizmodo, that is not the case.

After clicking on the “document” link, it takes you to a fake login page that looks just like the real Google login page.

The scam uses a Google.com URL as well as a Google SSL encryption making the scam that much harder to notice.

Scammers use this method to trick others into putting in their credentials which are then sent to a PHP script on a compromised server.

A symantec security expert explained the situation in a blog, according to Gizmodo. He said “The fake page is actually hosted on Google's servers and is served over SSL, making the page even more convincing. The scammers have simply created a folder inside a Google Drive account, marked it as public, uploaded a file there, and then used Google Drive's preview feature to get a publicly accessible URL to include in their messages.”

Gizmodo is offering some helpful tips to make sure you don’t become susceptible to this scam.

The first suggestion is to not click on links in emails from someone you might not know, especially if the subject line just says “documents.” Second, if you do show up at the log-in screen then see if it recognizes you as a Google user. If it does not, then that is a clear sign it is part of a phishing scam.