John Marshall FBLA chapter wins big at state competition

FBLA, or Future Business Leaders of America, is a national Career Technical Student Organization.

In West Virginia, the chapter at John Marshall High School is a force to be reckoned with.

The 17 members recently returned from this year's state competition and brought home 28 awards.

"They did all the competitions themselves this year. They did the projects themselves. Usually they have a lot of help or the need a lot of help, and this year, they just went with it and did it themselves and made me very proud," said adviser Megan Pintus.

The competition is made up of categories like website design, mobile app creation, and standard tests.

John Marshall swept the state competition, claiming the most first place awards with 15 and Chapter of the Year.

Although this is the first time John Marshall's FBLA program has been named Chapter of the Year, since 2012, they have brought home nearly 80 awards.

Adviser Megan Pintus says the students gain more than positive recognition.

"What I see that it gives the students is confidence. Most of the kids that come into FBLA do it because they're looking for something to do. They've never presented in front of people, and by the time the state conference comes along, they're confident and presenting in front of the judges," said Pintus.

The first place winners will now travel to the national competition in Anaheim, California where they will represent their school and state with pride.

"We hope to represent the state like we should be represented. We're smart, and we really know what's going on in the business world. We know just as much as everybody else does. We're able to do the things that everybody else can do. We're not lesser than anybody else. We really can contend with the other states," said sophomore Emily Wright.

A John Marshall student was also named Vice President. This is the third consecutive year a John Marshall student has been named a state officer.