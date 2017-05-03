New director takes the reigns at Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce officially has a new Executive Director.

Monday marked Scott Reager's first day on the job.

He says one of his first projects is to redo the website and make sure Chamber employees are well-versed in social media.

He also has plans to start education initiatives and train business owners how to use social media to their benefit.

His main goal is to make all important information easily accessible and in one place.

"We just want to expand. There are a lot of resources here in Marshall County. We just want to be a resource to tie them together. We want to come out with a community calendar, one thing where everybody can go and get the information. There's a lot going on and everybody's kind of doing their own thing, and we just kind of want to bring that together," said Reager.

The Chamber of Commerce has some events coming up including their 30th annual car show on Jefferson Avenue in Moundsville on June 2, and a golf scramble at the Moundsville Country Club on June 5.

For information, visit their Facebook page or website MarshallCountyChamber.com.