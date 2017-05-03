Bellaire Voters Pass First School Levy Since 1976

Now as they emerge from the state of fiscal emergency, they hope to add back vital programs that had gone away.

It was 1976 when Bellaire last approved a school levy.

Rocky had just hit the big screen.

Gerald Ford was president.

The Apple Computer Company had just been formed.

It's been quite a while since Bellaire voters said yes to schools.

Officials say their first priority will be bringing back music and art to K through 8.

The middle school principal said the news of the levy passing gave him chills.

"Oh, it means so much for our schools, our community and most importantly for our kids," said Derrick McAfee, middle school principal. "We're going to be able to bring back some of the programs generations of people took for granted. It's funny that we think of art, music and gym as 'givens' when that's not the case at all. This is going to allow us to restore some big programs in Bellaire Schools."

After that, they'll add back some more.

"Physical education, the staffing of our libraries, computer keyboarding and a guidance counselor at the elementary level," listed Darren Jenkins, superintendent.

They say through open enrollment, many Bellaire children have opted to go to other schools, and their parents have been very clear about why.

"Because Bellaire fails to offer some of these programs--art, music, elementary physical education--those types of things," said Jenkins.

The superintendent says he is deeply grateful to the voters and to the people who worked behind the scenes to pass the levy.

"The kids don't know who they are in many cases, but they did it for the kids," he noted. "That's what the most important thing is. Their hearts were in the right place."

The vote was 762 for the levy, 577 against.