STEM classes help students enjoy going to school again

STEM.

You've probably heard about it, but what does it really mean? Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

STEM is so much more than just math and science classes though. Officials say a STEM education lets students enjoy going to school again, and it's happening right here in the Ohio Valley.

"In our area, we have a lot of kids who want to do hands on things that don't necessarily go to a four year college, they go to a trade school. They're going to be able to see what's out there by tinkering here at school," John Marshall High School Principal Cassie Porter said.

Science, technology, engineering and math all play important roles in today's world.

According to the U. S. Department of Commerce, STEM related jobs are growing at 17-percent. These classes are hands-on lessons that make learning fun again.

Wheeling Park Sophomore Lance Mazure said he's excited to be a part of it.

"I think it's something that everybody is kind of getting involved in. I think it's such a technologically advanced world right now and we're always looking for the next big thing, the next breakthrough that's going to help us maybe further medicine or just our understanding of the world around us," Mazure said.

Officials say the most important thing is that STEM classes give students real-life experiences, which prepares them for careers and not just college.

"With the whole stem program, you kind of jump right into what you're going to be doing. I plan on going to either the pipeline or the military to be an underwater welder," Wheeling Park Junior Levi Paesani said.

Wheeling Park Sophomore Faith Richter said the STEM program has also helped her in other classes.

"I understand better how to solve things algebraically, how to think logically. It's a lot of fun to learn about the smaller parts that makeup everything," Richter said.

STEM classes here in the Ohio Valley range from welding and virtual reality labs to chemistry and nursing.

There are also many different branches of the STEM program.

In elementary school, all students are taught STEM classes. In middle school, STEM classes are general electives. Then in high school, students can choose between three different STEM tracks: advanced placement, Project Lead the Way or Career Technical Education.