W.Va. Legislature to Head Back to Work Thursday for Special Budget Session

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling the Legislature back on Thursday for a special session to solve the state's huge budget deficit.

Right now, that deficit sits at $500 million. A proposed $4.1 billion general revenue spending plan that was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature was vetoed by Gov. Justice.

He claimed it cut too much state funding from education and health care for poor West Virginians.

Democratic Delegate Shawn Fluharty, from Ohio County, said the budget talks have not stopped since the session ended on April 8.

Some of the ideas on the table include eliminating West Virginia's personal income tax while increasing sales and corporate net income taxes, while imposing a temporary income tax hike on those earning $300,000 or more.

Others would raise gasoline taxes, motor vehicle fees and parkway tolls to fund road reconstruction. The fourth would raise teacher's pay.

"We're cutting taxes on every wage-earning West Virginian. That will create jobs, growth and opportunity. This is the path forward that we've been wanting," said Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael.

"I don't think we can cut our way there. I don't think we can generate revenue all the way there. I think we need to have a share of both," said Delegate Andrew Robinson, a Democrat from Kanawha County.

Fluharty said he is hopeful lawmakers can work together during this special session to avoid costing taxpayers any additional money. Last year, a three-week budget session cost taxpayers about $35,000 a day.

Fluharty added there are four dynamics going to bat in Charleston for the session: Governor Justice's opinion of how to balance the budget, the Senate, and the divided House of Representatives.

He said he thinks it will be interesting to see what happens when the session gavels in at 11 a.m. Thursday, and he thinks taxpayers are willing to bend a little of they will see improvements in the state.

"And what I mean by that is if we're fixing our roads and improving our infrastructure, everybody's willing to pull the rope," he said.

"But if we have a government that is simply fixated on spending money, then they're not on board with that, and I understand that, and understand where taxpayers want to go and that's why I've held back with taking a firm approach with this because we need to be mailable in Charleston and understand we can't continue the way we've been spending our money, and at the same time, we can't continue the crazy cuts we've had the past five or six years," Fluharty said.

Fluharty also said the state can't continue to put all the burden on the young population the state is trying to retain.

Finally, he says if there is one thing taxpayers have told him they would be willing to shell out some money for, it would be to fix the roads.

