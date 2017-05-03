Two Officers Receive Promotions in Belmont County

For the first time since the 1980's, the Belmont County Sheriff's Office has two new lieutenants.

Long time officers Glen Moore and Jarrett Weeks received their bars from Sheriff Dave Lucas on Wednesday afternoon.

Lucas said Moore's duties will be mainly on the road, while Weeks will be in charge of the jail.

"This will tighten up the command structure in the Sheriff's Office. It will be more fluid from the lower ranks all the way up to me the administration rank," said Sheriff Lucas.

"It's a very gratifying experience. I want to give my thanks to the Sheriff and the whole Sheriff's Office because this is a team effort," Lt. Glen Moore said.

Moore has been with the Sheriff's Office for 20 years, while Weeks is a ten year veteran.