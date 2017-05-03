Nathan Kennedy Scholarship Ride

Monday we told you the story of Sergeant Nathan Kennedy who gave his life while fighting in Afghanistan and we briefly talked about the ride that provides scholarships to kids from Claysville.

This is how you can get involved and help to keep his legacy alive. The ride is this Saturday, May 6th, starting at the Claysville American Legion and it starts at 10 A.M.

The cost ranges between $20 and $30 to participate and 100 percent of that money is given out in scholarships, "We don't have expenses, we don't have anything that we need to do from that perspective. We just cut checks for kids for school so that they can spend it on their first semester, or books, or whatever they may need," said Sgt. Kennedy's lifelong friend and event organizer, Nick Rawlins.

If you can't make it to the ride and would like to help keep this soldier's legacy going you can send in a donation. Organizers have given out about $75,000 since the scholarship fund began.

For more information on the ride, you can visit the Facebook page by clicking here.